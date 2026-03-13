AAP created ruckus to credit for work: BJP

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday alleged that councillors and workers of the Aam Aadmi Party created a ruckus in Rajendra Nagar to take credit for development work.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said AAP leaders should explain why development work in Inderpuri, if undertaken through their MLA or councillor funds, was not completed in 2024.

Kapoor alleged that AAP councillors and workers created a disturbance in Rajendra Nagar while trying to claim credit for the project, during which one of their workers slipped, fell and was injured.

Kapoor further said that in 2024 the then Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Rajendra Nagar had the road in Inderpuri ward dug up to begin development work using funds from the Delhi Jal Board, but neither was the project completed nor was the road rebuilt.

Kapoor claimed that in February 2025, Bansuri Swaraj and newly elected BJP MLA Umang Bajaj ensured the work was completed through Delhi Jal Board officials and a private contractor.