Congress holds citywide protest over price hike, LPG shortage

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav said people were already under severe stress and the sudden increase of Rs 60 in domestic LPG cylinders and Rs 115 in commercial cylinders had put an unbearable burden on common people.
Delhi congress protesting against BJP Government regarding the rising LPG gas cylinder prices. A signature campaign will also be launched to engage the general public, near LPG booking counter near Jhandewalan Mata mandir on Thursday.
NEW DELHI: A large number of Delhi Congress workers on Thursday protested outside gas agencies at 258 locations across 14 districts in the capital over the LPG cylinder issue and rising prices.

The protesters demanded an immediate rollback of the recent price hike.

He said that after the hike by the Bharatiya Janata Party government, a domestic LPG cylinder now costs Rs 913 while a commercial cylinder costs Rs 1,883. Workers carried placards demanding a rollback of the hike and relief for consumers. Several protesters also carried empty cylinders during demonstrations across the capital.

