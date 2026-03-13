Daughters are architects of tomorrow, says Gupta

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Thursday said that all girls in Delhi should attain at least a graduation-level education. Speaking at the convocation of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women, she said the government is working to provide greater opportunities for women.

Addressing students, she said a convocation marks not the end of academic life but the beginning of a new journey. She urged students to move forward with curiosity, innovation and responsibility, using their knowledge and technical skills for the good of society and the nation.

Gupta said the day marked an important milestone for the graduating students, celebrating years of hard work and dedication. She noted that the 1,181 students receiving degrees were stepping out as future leaders who would help shape society through their knowledge and leadership.

She added that empowering women through education and skills will drive progress for both society and the nation.