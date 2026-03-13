Delhi HC seeks reply on absence of CCTV cameras

NEW DELHI: The HC has sought responses from the Delhi Police and the government on a plea raising concerns over the absence of CCTV cameras at a police facility. A bench of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Shail Jain passed the directions on March 9 while hearing a plea filed by an accused in a narcotics case.

The petitioner, alleged that no CCTV cameras were installed at the Anti-Narcotics Task Force office, where he was arrested. He also sought a declaration that his arrest was illegal. The court directed the police to file its response by April 30.