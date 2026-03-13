Delhi Police initiates legal action against misleading posts on Uttam Nagar Holi murder

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has initiated legal action against several social media accounts accused of spreading misleading and inflammatory content related to the recent incident in Uttam Nagar and has sent 22 requests to social media platforms to remove the content, officials said on Friday.

According to police, the Dwarka District Police coordinated with multiple platforms to ensure the takedown of accounts involved in rumour-mongering. So far, 14 takedown requests have been sent to X under Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act for removing inflammatory content, while eight requests have been sent to Instagram to remove flagged posts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said investigators also found attempts by some individuals to mobilise funds by circulating false narratives linked to the incident.

A video that went viral on March 10 included a QR code seeking financial assistance from the public. Police said that around Rs 37 lakh had already been credited to the suspect bank account in the past two days.

“In view of the potential scam on the general public, the concerned bank branch manager has been informed to block all credit and debit facilities of the account and freeze the deposited amount,” Singh said.

Police reiterated that spreading unverified or false information on social media is a punishable offence and warned that strict action will be taken against those attempting to disturb public peace through misinformation or malicious online activity.

The action follows a fatal clash in Uttam Nagar’s JJ Colony on March 4, when a fight broke out between members of two families. Several people were injured in the altercation and a 26-year-old man later died from his injuries the following day.

Police said stringent provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been invoked in the case in addition to murder charges.

So far, 16 people, including 11 men, three women and two juveniles, have been apprehended in connection with the Uttam Nagar Holi murder, police said.