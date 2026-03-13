Gas agencies under tight security amid LPG crisis

NEW DELHI: In view of the ongoing LPG issue in the national capital, the Delhi Police has stepped up its vigilance and deployed additional personnel outside several gas agencies to maintain order and assist the public.

Officials said the presence of police personnel is intended to ensure smooth management of crowds and prevent any untoward incidents as residents gather to inquire about or collect their LPG cylinders.

According to a police officer, teams have been stationed at multiple locations where large numbers of people have arrived. The officers on duty are guiding residents, managing queues, and helping maintain a calm environment outside the distribution centres.

“The situation is normal everywhere. Adequate staff has been deployed at the agencies so that any kind of law and order situation does not arise there, and it is also helping. If agencies require support, the police are ready to provide immediate assistance. We are in contact with the distributors also, and all the senior officials are keeping a close watch on it,” the officer said.

“The authorities are also closely monitoring the situation to maintain law and order and avoid any kind of black marketing or refilling of LPG cylinders. The officer mentioned that strict vigilance is being maintained around gas agencies to ensure that cylinders are distributed fairly and that no one takes advantage of the situation,” the official added.