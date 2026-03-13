Summer plan readied to meet water shortage

NEW DELHI: With the summer season approaching, the Delhi government has stepped up preparations to ensure the capital does not face a water shortage.

CM Rekha Gupta said water demand rises significantly during summer while production remains nearly the same. Keeping this in mind, the government has prepared the ‘Summer Action Plan-2026’ to ensure adequate supply.

The CM on Thursday chaired a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to review the Delhi Jal Board’s plan. Officials said Delhi requires about 1,250 MGD of water daily but currently receives around 1,000 MGD.

Under the plan, maximum production from treatment plants, reservoir cleaning, pump repairs, and pipeline maintenance have been ensured. The DJB has deployed 168 departmental and 819 hired tankers, with more if needed.