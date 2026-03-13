Watching From Afar: Delhi’s Iranians Grapple With War at Home

When 63-year-old Hesarakei Nemat landed in Delhi on February 25 for a one-week visit to relatives, he did not expect that three days later his homeland would come under attack. A resident of the city of Qom, south of Tehran, Nemat said the hardest part since the strikes began has been the inability to contact his family back home as bombs fall across Iran.

For the Iranian diaspora in India and abroad—according to official sources, there are around 300 in Delhi—the past two weeks have been tumultuous. Since the February 28 pre-emptive strikes by Israeli and US forces, the conflict has escalated into open war. Iran has since retaliated, and reports by Al Jazeera suggest more than 1,300 civilians in Iran have been killed so far and over 15,000 injured. The strikes also killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Going for therapy, future grey

Leila Ahmadi*, a third-year Iranian PhD student from Tehran, studying in Delhi, described the past weeks as deeply unsettling. The attack made it hard for her to focus on her studies, and she had to undergo therapy to cope with anxiety and tension, though she now feels “stronger”.

Being far from home and being sick with worry about family and friends back home, coupled with helplessness, has compounded her distress. Her mother, visiting Delhi, is now stranded, while her younger sister remains in Iran. Their home suffered partial damage during the strikes, and she last spoke to her sister two days ago.

“Every country has its own internal issues, but that does not justify outside intervention in the name of freedom,” Ahmadi says. “Powerful nations spend billions on interventions without clear strategic interests, and conflicts almost always follow.”

She had considered looking for work in another country, possibly Germany, but it is now a distant dream due to the situation. For now, her priority is to complete her dissertation and return home. “Right now I just want to finish my studies as quickly as possible and go back to Iran,” she says.

Despite the uncertainty, she speaks of resilience. War, she says, inevitably brings loss and pain, but Iranian society has long learned to endure hardship. “There is a long history of struggle and we always fight back," Ahmadi says.