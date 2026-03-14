Circle rates of properties in Delhi to see big increase

NEW DELHI: Months after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed the revision of circle rates of properties across all categories in the city and formed a committee to study it, the government is likely to announce a comprehensive revision of the rates in the coming weeks.

Sources said the Delhi Cabinet may take the matter for final approval soon. Work is being done on a comprehensive revision of circle rates across all property categories, from A to H, marking the first structured recalibration in several years to align notified rates with prevailing market trends.

Since the last comprehensive revision was done long back in 2014, the government has initiated the move aiming to minimize the gap between notified circle rates and actual market rates in the capital. It has also taken into consideration that price rise has been witnessed in the majority of pockets whether authorized and unauthorized while the government’s rate is still unchanged.

It is believed that revision will help improve stamp duty collections, reduce cash components in deals and bring transparency to property transactions, while keeping market stability intact. Sources claimed that the government is aiming to revise circle rates by nearly 7% in ‘A’ category colonies or also termed as posh/premium colonies. The government may classify a few colonies as A+ category since they are like ultra premium areas.