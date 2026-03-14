Delhi Congress continues protest on LPG crisis

NEW DELHI: Congress workers on Friday staged a protest near the BJP headquarters at DDU Marg against the ongoing LPG cylinder crisis. The demonstration was led by Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav.

The protesters first assembled at Rajiv Bhawan, the DPCC office, before marching towards the BJP headquarters. They shouted slogans against the central government and demanded the resignation of Union Petroleum Minister Hardip Singh Puri. The party’s women workers carried gas cylinders on their heads and shoulders to register their protest.

Yadav alleged that the Centre has become a government that compromises with every situation instead of fighting the gas crisis with bold steps and dynamic foreign policy initiatives. In the ‘Amrit Kaal’ of Modi, people have been forced to prepare meals on stoves due to the non-availability of CNG gas cylinders.

Yadav and women protesters prepared tea and rotis on a stove during the protest. “By making tea and rotis on an earthen stove, we have shown the speed of Prime Minister Modi’s development, which is going in reverse gear,” Yadav alleged. The party also stated that a large number of Congress workers, including Yadav, were detained by the police and taken to the IP Estate police station. Although they were released later. Yadav claimed that 10 days ago, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and all the Lok Sabha members of Delhi had talked about giving free gas cylinders to the citizens on Holi; instead, they increased the price of cooking gas.

On Thursday also, a large number of Delhi Congress workers protested outside gas agencies at 258 locations in 14 districts across the city against the LPG cylinders issue and its increased rates. The protesters demanded an immediate roll back of the hiked price.