Delhi gets slight heat relief, AQI improves

NEW DELHI: Delhi witnessed a slight dip in temperature on Friday, with the maximum settling at 32.6 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees above normal, while the city’s air quality improved to the ‘moderate’ category.

According to the IIMD, the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.4 degrees Celsius, 5.3 degrees above normal and the highest this year. The relief came after Thursday’s maximum temperature touched 35.8 degrees Celsius, signalling the onset of warmer conditions.

Station-wise data showed the highest maximum temperature at Ridge at 33.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Lodhi Road at 33 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar at 32.8 degrees Celsius and Palam at 31.5 degrees Celsius. On the air quality front, the city’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index stood at 189, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.