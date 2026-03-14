Delhi HC pulls up police over delay in probe against MLA Naresh Balyan

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC on Friday pulled up the Delhi Police for the delay in concluding its investigation against AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a case related to alleged organised crime.

Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma, while hearing Balyan’s bail application, said the investigation should be expedited as he has been in jail since 2024 in the case registered under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

“If you keep on investigating, when will the charges be heard? For two years you cannot sit when somebody is in jail,” the judge remarked.

The observation came after the court asked the police whether charges had been framed against Balyan, to which the police replied in the negative and said further investigation was still underway.

“Whether he has done it or not is a matter of trial. But at least you should expedite the process for framing of charges. Since 2024 he has been in jail. Now it is 2026… Why are you delaying it?” the judge asked.

The court directed police to file a supplementary chargesheet and submit a status report by March 30.

Also in court

Plea seeking FIR against Kapil junked

A court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking registration of an FIR against Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots, citing lack of sufficient grounds. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwani Panwar passed the order while hearing a petition by Mohammad Ilyas, who alleged Mishra and others damaged vendors’ carts. Police opposed the plea, saying Mishra was being framed.