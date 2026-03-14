Hi-tech machines to clean up drains in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government launched state-of-the-art amphibious excavator machines at the Badusarai Bridge, Najafgarh Drain and Pankha Road Drain to strengthen the capital’s drainage network.
The government said the long-boom and short-boom machines will help speed up and improve desilting operations, removal of garbage and the clearing of water hyacinth from the drains. The move is expected to enhance drainage capacity and reduce waterlogging during the monsoon season.
On the occasion, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government is using modern technology with full commitment to clean the city’s drains and restore the Yamuna River.
Gupta noted that the Najafgarh Drain is the largest drain in Delhi and carries nearly 75 per cent of the silt. She said removing the huge quantity of silt accumulated over the years was earlier considered extremely difficult. However, with the deployment of these modern floating machines, it has now become possible. “These machines can reach the middle of the drain and remove silt directly, which will accelerate the process of clearing sludge accumulated over many years,” she said.
According to official estimates, more than 10 million metric tonnes of silt have accumulated in the Najafgarh Drain. The newly deployed amphibious machines will be used to remove this massive buildup. The Delhi government has also decided to procure additional amphibious machines. One such machine had already been brought earlier, while four new machines were flagged off on Friday. The remaining machines will be handed over to the department soon.
The CM said the government has now started carrying out desilting work throughout the year instead of limiting it to the period before the monsoon. The step, she said, will help prevent waterlogging more effectively during the rainy season. Speaking on the occasion, Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said the use of advanced amphibious machines to clean the Najafgarh Drain and other connected major drains is an important initiative.
“With the help of these machines, years of accumulated silt, garbage and water hyacinth can be removed effectively, improving the water-carrying capacity of the drains and reducing waterlogging during the monsoon,” he said.
‘It will accelerate process of clearing years sludge’
“These machines can reach the middle of the drain and remove silt directly, which will accelerate the process of clearing sludge accumulated over many years,” the Chief Minidter said. The Delhi government has also decided to procure additional amphibious machines. One such machine had already been brought earlier, while four new machines were flagged off on Friday.