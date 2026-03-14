Hi-tech machines to clean up drains in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government launched state-of-the-art amphibious excavator machines at the Badusarai Bridge, Najafgarh Drain and Pankha Road Drain to strengthen the capital’s drainage network.

The government said the long-boom and short-boom machines will help speed up and improve desilting operations, removal of garbage and the clearing of water hyacinth from the drains. The move is expected to enhance drainage capacity and reduce waterlogging during the monsoon season.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government is using modern technology with full commitment to clean the city’s drains and restore the Yamuna River.

Gupta noted that the Najafgarh Drain is the largest drain in Delhi and carries nearly 75 per cent of the silt. She said removing the huge quantity of silt accumulated over the years was earlier considered extremely difficult. However, with the deployment of these modern floating machines, it has now become possible. “These machines can reach the middle of the drain and remove silt directly, which will accelerate the process of clearing sludge accumulated over many years,” she said.