L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu meets President Murmu, Police Commissioner

NEW DELHI: L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu and also held a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha to review key issues related to the national capital. Sandhu, who recently assumed office as Delhi’s 23rd Lieutenant Governor, met the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan and said he received guidance from her during the interaction.

“Honoured to call on Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji and receive her guidance for the road ahead. Grateful for her encouragement,” Sandhu said in a post on X. During his visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Lieutenant Governor also took a stroll through the famous gardens and interacted with visitors.

“A lovely walk through the famed gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan this forenoon. Nice to meet many Dilliwalas enjoying the spring blooms,” he said in another post while sharing photographs of the visit.

The gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan, popularly known as Amrit Udyan, attract large numbers of visitors during February and March when a variety of flowers bloom across the sprawling premises.

Later in the day, Sandhu held a meeting with the Delhi Police Commissioner at Lok Niwas to review issues related to security and law and order in the city. “Had a good discussion with Satish Golchha, Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police, at Lok Niwas,” Sandhu said in another post. During the meeting, the Lieutenant Governor also discussed challenges related to cybercrime and other emerging threats.

L-G reviews strategies to address cybercrime

During the meeting, the L-G discussed challenges related to cybercrime and other emerging threats, and reviewed strategies and possible innovative approaches to address them.