LPG crisis: Delhi Gurdwara panel seeks government help to continue langars

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Committee (DSGMC) on Friday sought the petroleum minister’s help in ensuring a steady supply of LPG cylinders to ensure the ‘langar’ service continues without fail.

Writing to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, the DSGMC said the war in West Asia has affected the langar service across gurdwaras for want of LPG because its supply has been ‘stopped’ by the gas agencies.

A DSGMC office-bearer said that although there is a piped natural gas supply in bigger gurdwaras, the smaller ones depend on LPG cylinders for running the langar kitchens.

The DSGMC is a statutory body established under the Delhi Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1971, that looks after the religious matters of Sikhs and the upkeep of gurdwaras in the city.

They also look after the management of several bigger gurdwaras in the national capital, including Sheesh Ganj Sahib, Rakabganj, and Bangla Sahib, where food is served to thousands of people every day.

As a result of the war-fuelled LPG crisis, several restaurants and small eateries across Delhi have temporarily halted operations over the past few days.