Man dies after quarrel turns violent in northwest Delhi’s Wazirpur, four held

NEW DELHI: A man was killed and another seriously injured after they were allegedly assaulted by a group of men following an argument in northwest Delhi’s Wazirpur area, police said.

A PCR call was received on Thursday regarding a quarrel at K-Block JJ Colony in Wazirpur. Police personnel immediately reached the spot and learned that the injured had already been shifted to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital.

At the hospital, Mohan Lal and Virender, residents of K-250 JJ Colony, Wazirpur, were found admitted with injuries, a senior police officer said, adding that Lal died during treatment. During inquiry, it was revealed that near Mata Park, Sahil alias Natwala alias Lala, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted the victims following a quarrel, the officer said.

During the investigation, police examined CCTV footage to ascertain the sequence of events and sources were deployed to trace the accused.

Several raids were carried out, leading to the arrest of all four accused within one hour of the incident, police said. A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.