Municipal Corporation of Delhi approves remodelling of pump house

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has approved a proposal for remodelling an existing pump house for a sludge drain and constructing a Sewage Treatment Plant to supply treated water to municipal parks in several areas of the city.

Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the treated water will be supplied to parks located in Sunder Nagri, Shastri Park, IP Extension, Laxmi Nagar and adjoining areas.

He said the proposed project aims to promote sustainable urban development by modernising the existing pumping infrastructure and incorporating water conservation techniques. Treated wastewater from the Waste Water Treatment Plant will be used for horticulture purposes in nearby municipal parks.

The House also approved recommendations for NGOs, Resident Welfare Societies and self-help groups for the adoption, development and maintenance of cremation grounds, burial grounds and cemeteries. A total of 24 NGOs, RWSs and self-help groups have been finalised for the initiative.