Ruckus erupts in MCD House over ‘assault’ on AAP woman councillor

NEW DELHI: A ruckus broke out soon after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House proceedings began on Friday, as AAP and BJP councillors clashed over allegations that a woman AAP councillor was assaulted by associates of a BJP MLA in west Delhi.

The chaos erupted when Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang began speaking and moved a congratulatory motion in the House following the acquittal of former CM Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders in the excise policy case.

During his address, Narang also raised an incident that allegedly took place on Wednesday involving Jyoti Gautam, a Dalit councillor of Ward No. 140 in the Rajendra Nagar constituency. He alleged that associates of BJP MLA Umang Bajaj assaulted Gautam.

Reacting to the allegations, Bajaj denied any involvement and termed the accusations politically motivated.

“Jyoti Gautam was conducting a road inspection at approximately 1:30 am when she was physically manhandled and shoved to the ground. Her clothes were torn and she sustained injuries,” Narang alleged.

After completing his speech, Narang requested Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh to allow Gautam to speak in the House. However, the mayor said all matters would be heard in due course.

149 MT waste near railway tracks removed

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi removed 149 metric tonnes of legacy waste from railway tracks in the Karol Bagh Zone during a night cleaning drive under the 10-day dust free Delhi campaign. Deputy Commissioner Dilkhush Meena said 228 MT waste has been cleared, along with 550 MT of construction and demolition waste in five days.