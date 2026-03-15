Delhi bike taxi driver held for harassing woman passenger

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old app-based bike taxi driver was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing and threatening a woman passenger during a ride in northwest Delhi’s Rohini, police said.

According to police, the woman had booked a two-wheeler ride through a company app around 1:48 pm on March 12 from her residence to MP Block Market in Pitampura. She was travelling as a pillion rider when the incident allegedly took place on the dividing road near Sector 13 on Keshav Nagar–Kanjhawala Marg.

During the ride, the accused allegedly began misbehaving with the woman. When she resisted and objected to his behaviour, he allegedly threatened her and warned her not to raise her voice, police said.

The rider later dropped her near FU Block in Pitampura, after which she approached the police with a written complaint, officials said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on March 14 under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation was initiated, a senior police officer said.

The accused, identified as Sachin, a resident of Badli village in Delhi, was subsequently apprehended. The motorcycle used during the ride has also been seized by police, officials said. Police said the accused is a Class 10 pass-out and had been working as an app-based bike rider for about a year. During questioning, it was also found that he had previously been involved in a dowry death case registered in 2011 at a police station in outer Delhi.

The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody. Further investigation is underway, police said.

Accused previously involved in dowry death

During questioning, it was also found that he had previously been involved in a dowry death case registered in 2011 at a police station in outer Delhi.