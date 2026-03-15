Empty stoves await hungry souls after long train journey at Delhi's ‘bustling’ Paharganj lanes

NEW DELHI: The LPG shortage in the national capital is changing the character of some of its busiest areas. Imagine stepping out of the crowded platforms of New Delhi Railway Station from the Paharganj side after a long train journey and finding the usually bustling food lanes unusually quiet. The familiar aroma of hot rotis, spicy sabzi and fried snacks that typically welcomes thousands of passengers every day has gone missing.

Now, rows of half-open or shuttered stalls signal a story coming straight out of the West Asia crisis, as the LPG cylinder shortage has brought small eateries to a standstill. On most days, the narrow lanes outside the station serve as a lifeline to travellers, daily-wage labourers, auto and bus drivers and workers, who seek affordable meals throughout the day and night. A tawa-roti with sabzi for Rs 20 a plate, chole-kulche for Rs 25 or a modest thali of dal, four rotis and sabzi for Rs 50 keeps stomachs full without hurting pockets.

But on Friday and Saturday evening, many of these meals disappeared from the menu. Stall owners said they had exhausted their stock of LPG cylinders and were forced to shut shop early. “Today was the last day of the cylinder,” said a vendor on Saturday, who usually serves dozens of plates of roti-sabzi during the afternoon rush. With no replacement cylinder arriving, his stall remained closed. At the back side of the front lane, however, a small flame burned, just enough to cook food for the staff of seven members.