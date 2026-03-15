MCD carries out anti-encroachment drive in Uttam Nagar, eateries sealed after Holi clash death

NEW DELHI: An anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Uttam Nagar on Saturday, with civic officials sealing several eateries in the area days after a 26-year-old man was killed during Holi celebrations on March 4.

The operation was conducted by teams of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), assisted by the Delhi Police. Officials deployed bulldozers to remove alleged illegal structures and seal shops operating in violation of civic norms.

Most notably, the drive targeted a row of eateries built outside the Uttam Nagar Police Station premises.The action comes days after a 26-year-old man, Tarun, was killed in a clash that broke out between his family and neighbours in a JJ Colony in the area.

Police said the violence began after water from a balloon thrown by a girl from Tarun’s family splashed on a woman from the neighbouring family during Holi celebrations.

The incident later triggered tensions in the locality and demands for strict action against illegal establishments.

According to officials present at the site, the operation involved bulldozers and multiple municipal teams to demolish unauthorised portions of structures and seal shops found operating illegally.

Personnel from the Delhi Police were deployed to maintain law and order during the exercise. Authorities said adequate security arrangements were made to prevent any untoward incident, as a large number of locals gathered near the spot to witness the action.

A senior official said the anti-encroachment drive was part of an ongoing crackdown against illegal encroachments and unauthorised commercial activities in the area. Police clarified that their role was limited to ensuring security and the smooth conduct of the operation.