One dead, two injured as truck hits scooter on ITO flyover in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Three individuals riding on a scooter were allegedly hit by a truck on the ITO flyover in central Delhi, resulting in the death of one of the riders, police said on Saturday. The incident took place during the intervening night of March 11 and 12.

According to the police, the trio was travelling on the ITO flyover when they were hit from the side by an unidentified truck. The impact of the collision led to the death of one of the riders, while the other two sustained injuries, the officials said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to causing death by negligence and rash driving, police said. During the investigation, the truck was identified through CCTV footage collected from the surrounding area and details obtained from toll records, officials said.

“The scooter involved in the accident has been recovered, and efforts are underway to trace the truck driver,” a senior police officer said.