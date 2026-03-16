Buses risk lives on city roads in race for passengers

The last week began with a tragic accident on the Najafgarh-Nangloi Road in West Delhi, which resulted in the deaths of two men and left at least two others injured. The incident was caused by two Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) Cluster buses racing against each other to overtake and reach the next stop first. One of the speeding buses ploughed into multiple vehicles, including a scooty, a motorcycle, an e-rickshaw, and several pedestrians.

The buses in the city were not always this menacing. When one arrived in the national Capital in the 1980s, the buses operated by the DTC sustained the city. Disciplined, punctual though over-packed during the peak hours, DTC’s buses were a support in earning livelihood and not, unlike these times, a threat to life.

DTC lost its character, when its workers union decided to go on a strike and then Union Transport Minister, Delhi was then fully under centre, Rajesh Pilot broke the strike brining buses from other states. The strike ended, DTC buses did return but not with the same ‘regal’ identity.

The monopoly was further broken, when Madanlal Khurana-led Delhi government in the 1990s, allowed private operators through what initially was called the Redline buses. The colour of these buses were soon changed blue as rashly driven, they splattered sufficient red-coloured gore on the roads.

Slowly the Blueline buses came to dominate the city roads. Despite the change of colour, these privately operated buses remained as domineering as Redline predecessors. The DTC buses had their opportunity to return, when the Supreme Court ordered diesel buses out and DTC, during Sheila Dikshit’s regime, came with a fleet of CNG-operated buses.