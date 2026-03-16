Cannes scholarship for emerging Indian women producers last day tomorrow for submission

This is an opportunity not to be missed. For the first time, Women in Film India India (WIF) has announced an open call for applications from across the country.

The goal is to select two emerging producers to participate in the impACT Lab and the prestigious Producers Network at the Cannes Marché du Film.



The lucky two will participate in a hybrid programme that includes online workshops in April and May 2026, followed by on-site sessions in Cannes from May 13–18. The programme culminates with participation in the Producers Network, offering access to industry breakfasts, networking events and workshops with global decision-makers.



The initiative builds on WIF India’s inaugural presence at Cannes in 2025, when the organisation launched the Cannes Producers’ Fellowship and introduced its first delegation of Indian women producers to the Producers Network.

The criteria for selection is – that the women producers be India-based who have produced at least two short films and are currently developing their first feature. Applicants must submit a consolidated pitch deck including a director’s note, producer’s note, synopsis, treatment, budget and viewing links to previous work.



Guneet Monga Kapoor, founder of Women in Film India, said, “At Women in Film India, every day is Women’s Day. This cohort is our way of staying

committed to the promise we made when we launched at Cannes last year, to create real access for women producers from India to global platforms.

International festivals have been transformative spaces in my own journey

as a producer, and this scholarship is about ensuring that more women get the chance to bring their stories, their voices and their projects into

those rooms.”

Applications are open nationwide, with the submission deadline set for March 17, 2026.