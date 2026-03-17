After SC nudge, Haryana govt rejects sanction to prosecute Ashoka professor

NEW DELHI: The Haryana government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it has decided to show one-time magnanimity and close the case against Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, who was booked over social media posts on Operation Sindoor.

A bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi subsequently quashed the criminal proceedings against Mahmudabad while recording the submission made on behalf of the Haryana government by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju.

Raju told the bench that sanction to prosecute the professor had not been granted. “Showing one-time magnanimity, we have closed the issue and have refused to grant sanction,” Raju said.

The bench noted that since the state had not granted sanction to prosecute Mahmudabad, the proceedings pending before the concerned trial court would stand closed.

On January 6, the apex court had extended its order restraining the trial court from taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the Haryana SIT in the FIR against Mahmudabad. The order was passed after Raju informed the court that although the chargesheet had been filed in August 2025, the Haryana government had not granted sanction so far.

Haryana police had arrested Mahmudabad on May 18 after two FIRs were registered against him. His contentious social media posts on Operation Sindoor, it was alleged, endangered the sovereignty and integrity of the country.