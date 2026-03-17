Ahead of peak monsoon, Delhi to get new flood control monitoring system

NEW DELHI: Strengthening the city’s preparedness for the monsoon season, the Delhi government on Monday laid the foundation stone for a new flood control monitoring centre in Shastri Nagar.

The project involves the construction of a dedicated building that will function as a central flood control monitoring centre for the department. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 355.72 lakh and is scheduled to be completed by June 15, ahead of the peak monsoon period.

The ground floor of the building will house the main flood control room, which will be used for monitoring river water levels, reviewing field reports and coordinating emergency responses during the flood season.

The first floor will include a conference and coordination hall designed to accommodate around 50 people, enabling officials, engineers and field teams to hold review meetings and operational briefings during critical situations.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone, Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said that the Delhi government is focused on strengthening institutional infrastructure so that departments can respond faster and more effectively during emergencies.