Ahead of peak monsoon, Delhi to get new flood control monitoring system

NEW DELHI: Strengthening the city’s preparedness for the monsoon season, the Delhi government on Monday laid the foundation stone for a new flood control monitoring centre in Shastri Nagar.
The project involves the construction of a dedicated building that will function as a central flood control monitoring centre for the department. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 355.72 lakh and is scheduled to be completed by June 15, ahead of the peak monsoon period.
The ground floor of the building will house the main flood control room, which will be used for monitoring river water levels, reviewing field reports and coordinating emergency responses during the flood season.
The first floor will include a conference and coordination hall designed to accommodate around 50 people, enabling officials, engineers and field teams to hold review meetings and operational briefings during critical situations.
Speaking after laying the foundation stone, Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said that the Delhi government is focused on strengthening institutional infrastructure so that departments can respond faster and more effectively during emergencies.
“Every monsoon, our engineers and field teams work day and night to monitor river levels, drainage systems and vulnerable locations. Facilities like this will ensure that coordination becomes smoother and decisions can be taken quickly,” he said.
He added that preparedness and timely coordination are the most important aspects of flood management. “Our aim is simple – better monitoring, better coordination and faster response. This centre will act as a nerve centre during the monsoon season where officers and engineers can review the situation in real time and guide field operations accordingly,” the minister said.
What officials say
Officials present during the programme said that once completed, the monitoring centre will significantly strengthen the department’s ability to manage flood-related situations by providing a dedicated space for monitoring, planning and coordination.