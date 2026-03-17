Centre issues show-cause notice to UP govt over Maudaha Dam safety

NEW DELHI: Before the onset of the monsoon season, the Central government has issued a show-cause notice to the Uttar Pradesh government for failing to comply with the provisions of the Dam Safety Act, 2021, TNIE has learnt.
The action comes in light of significant safety concerns regarding the Maudaha Dam, located in the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh and classified as a specified dam under the Dam Safety Act.
The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, has directed the Engineer-in-Chief and Head of the Department of Irrigation and Water Resources in Uttar Pradesh to address these concerns.
The Maudaha Dam has been experiencing persistent seepage, which increases the risk of piping and internal erosion, potentially leading to structural failure if the situation is not properly managed. Piping in earthen dams is a serious form of internal erosion in which seepage water creates hollow, pipe-like channels through the embankment or foundation, often beginning at the downstream toe of the dam.
Situated in Maudaha Tehsil along the Birma River—a tributary of the Yamuna—this earthen dam is a critical asset for the local agrarian economy, covering a total submergence area of 5,429 hectares.
Available information indicates that the dam continues to experience heavy seepage and other safety-related deficiencies, including issues with monitoring systems, spillway and hydro-mechanical components, drainage arrangements, and settlement along portions of the dam crest. Reports also suggest that seepage from the dam has been affecting adjoining agricultural land downstream.
Despite these concerns being raised on multiple occasions over the years, it appears that major remedial measures have not been undertaken. The NDSA has noted that the dam remains classified in a safety category that requires close monitoring and corrective action.
Given the gravity of the situation and its potential impact on downstream areas, the NDSA has asked the department concerned to submit a detailed explanation within 30 days. The explanation should outline the current status of the dam, the steps taken to address the safety concerns, and the reasons for the delay in implementing the necessary remedial measures.
Previously, the NDSA had issued show-cause notices to dams in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh last year.