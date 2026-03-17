Centre issues show-cause notice to UP govt over Maudaha Dam safety

NEW DELHI: Before the onset of the monsoon season, the Central government has issued a show-cause notice to the Uttar Pradesh government for failing to comply with the provisions of the Dam Safety Act, 2021, TNIE has learnt.

The action comes in light of significant safety concerns regarding the Maudaha Dam, located in the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh and classified as a specified dam under the Dam Safety Act.

The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA), under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, has directed the Engineer-in-Chief and Head of the Department of Irrigation and Water Resources in Uttar Pradesh to address these concerns.

The Maudaha Dam has been experiencing persistent seepage, which increases the risk of piping and internal erosion, potentially leading to structural failure if the situation is not properly managed. Piping in earthen dams is a serious form of internal erosion in which seepage water creates hollow, pipe-like channels through the embankment or foundation, often beginning at the downstream toe of the dam.

Situated in Maudaha Tehsil along the Birma River—a tributary of the Yamuna—this earthen dam is a critical asset for the local agrarian economy, covering a total submergence area of 5,429 hectares.