Cousin records as man shoots self while loading pistol in Delhi; video goes viral

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old man allegedly shot himself in the chest while his cousin was recording a video of him loading a pistol in east Delhi's Dallupura, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on March 16 after information about a medico-legal case of a gunshot injury was received at the New Ashok Nagar police station from the Dharamshila Hospital in Vasundhara Enclave, they said.

On reaching the hospital, police found that Pawan Kumar, a resident of Dallupura village, had been admitted there in an unconscious state with a gunshot wound on the left side of his chest.

Doctors declared him dead during treatment, police said.

According to police, the incident was captured on camera, even though the person filming, Himanshu, a cousin of the deceased, appeared unaware of Pawan's intentions.

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, Pawan can be seen inserting a magazine into a licensed pistol and loading the weapon, while Himanshu can be heard advising him on handling the firearm and cautioning him against firing it.