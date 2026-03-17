Delhi govt in talks with Haryana for increasing water supply: Minister

NEW DELHI: With the aim of boosting water supply to the Capital, the Delhi government is in talks with its Haryana counterpart for a water exchange project, Delhi minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Monday.

The city’s average water production currently ranges between 900 and 1,000 million gallons per day (MGD), while the average requirement is around 1,260 MGD, with demand peaking during the summer season.

According to Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, “While we fix the gaps in our supply lines and reduce water losses, the Delhi government is working on a project for the exchange of 30 cusecs of raw water from Haryana in return for treated water, which can be used for irrigation purposes in their state.”

He said that a major factor contributing to the gap between demand and production is the 20% water loss during transmission from Haryana.