Delhi govt to table economic survey during Budget session starting March 23

NEW DELHI: A cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday has scheduled the Legislative Assembly’s Budget Session for March 23–25.

According to the Cabinet’s decision, the Economic Survey report will be tabled in the Assembly on March 23, following which the Budget Session will begin.

Earlier, a highly placed source had claimed that the Delhi government is examining the idea of introducing a green budget, aimed at striking a better balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability in the capital.

According to government sources, the primary objective of a green budget is to ensure that a significant portion of government spending and development programmes is directed towards environmental priorities. These include pollution control, clean energy, water conservation, biodiversity protection and broader sustainable development initiatives.

Sources claim that the Delhi government is holding detailed consultations with experts, environmentalists, policymakers and various departments to explore the concept of green budget and how it could be implemented effectively on the ground.