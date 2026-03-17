Delhi HC closes actor Celina’s plea on brother’s detention in Abu Dhabi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday closed proceedings on actor Celina Jaitly’s petition seeking legal assistance for her brother, Vikrant Jaitly, who is in detention in the UAE, after noting that the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has met him nine times since his arrest.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav further noted that decisions regarding Vikrant’s legal representation have to be made by his wife and not his sister.

“What right do you have now?” the judge asked Celina’s lawyer while closing the proceedings. The judge noted that Embassy officials will continue meeting Vikrant and said there was no reason to keep the petition pending.

“It has come on record that the respondent (Ministry of External Affairs) is in active contact with Mr Jaitly. It also appears that consular access has been granted to Mr Jaitly. The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has interacted with him nine times. There is no reason to keep the writ petition pending. It is accordingly disposed of. The respondent shall continue to remain in touch with Mr Jaitly and provide all legal representation as may be available in law,” the judge said.

The court also clarified that Vikrant Jaitly’s well-being should be taken care of by the Indian authorities.

The Delhi HC had earlier directed the Centre to arrange consular access to Vikrant. The judge, however, had said that any further legal recourse in the matter would depend on the detainee’s opinion.