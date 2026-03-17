Delhi police conduct serial raids on LPG hoarders

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has launched a crackdown on illegal LPG refilling and black marketing across the city, registering four cases so far and arresting many involved in the unauthorised transfer and sale of cooking gas. Police conducted separate operations in areas of Bawana, Vijay Vihar, Gandhi Nagar and Shakarpur.

In the first incident, police found that two shopkeepers in the Bawana and Pooth Khurd areas were involved in illegal LPG refilling and black marketing. On Saturday, police arrested Lokesh Kumar Yadav, who was illegally filling LPG from a big cylinder to a smaller cylinder. Later on Sunday, a similar case was registered against Amar Jeet Kumar from Bawana, a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, in Gandhi Nagar, police found suspicious activity at a shop on Friday. When they checked, one person was found guilty of illegally transferring LPG gas from domestic LPG cylinders into small cylinders with the help of gas filling machines. The person identified as Ram Vilas Sharma was apprehended for violating the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Similarly, in Vijay Vihar Phase-1, Pushpendra was found indulging in the illegal refilling of LPG gas cylinders. He was illegally transferring gas from domestic LPG cylinders into commercial cylinders with the intention of selling them in the black market.