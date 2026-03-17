Delhi police conduct serial raids on LPG hoarders

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has launched a crackdown on illegal LPG refilling and black marketing across the city, registering four cases so far and arresting many involved in the unauthorised transfer and sale of cooking gas. Police conducted separate operations in areas of Bawana, Vijay Vihar, Gandhi Nagar and Shakarpur.
In the first incident, police found that two shopkeepers in the Bawana and Pooth Khurd areas were involved in illegal LPG refilling and black marketing. On Saturday, police arrested Lokesh Kumar Yadav, who was illegally filling LPG from a big cylinder to a smaller cylinder. Later on Sunday, a similar case was registered against Amar Jeet Kumar from Bawana, a senior police officer said.
Meanwhile, in Gandhi Nagar, police found suspicious activity at a shop on Friday. When they checked, one person was found guilty of illegally transferring LPG gas from domestic LPG cylinders into small cylinders with the help of gas filling machines. The person identified as Ram Vilas Sharma was apprehended for violating the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.
Similarly, in Vijay Vihar Phase-1, Pushpendra was found indulging in the illegal refilling of LPG gas cylinders. He was illegally transferring gas from domestic LPG cylinders into commercial cylinders with the intention of selling them in the black market.
During the raid, various domestic and commercial cylinders, equipment and one motorcycle were recovered. A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested.
In another incident, police got a tip-off on Sunday regarding illegal refilling and black marketing of LPG cylinders at Shakarpur. A raid was conducted at the shop, and the owner, Yogesh Gupta (46), was present. He admitted that for the last few days, he had been refilling LPG gas from large cylinders into smaller cylinders. He further disclosed that he does not possess any license or authorisation for carrying out such activity and was conducting the refilling work at his shop without any safety measures.
Police recovered two domestic LPG cylinders, three small domestic cylinders, a gas-transferring pipe/tool, one LPG refilling machine, and a weighing machine.
From the articles recovered at the spot, it is revealed that the accused person was indulging in black marketing of LPG and creating a serious public safety hazard. A case has been registered at Shakarpur police station.