Delhi University VC hosts dialogue with students in informal 'coffee with vice-chancellor' session

NEW DELHI: In a move more reminiscent of a candid talk show than a formal university engagement, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh stepped out of the administrative shadows and into a coffee-fuelled conversation with students, evoking a vibe similar to Karan Johar hosting an intimate campus edition of Koffee with Karan.

The inaugural session of “Coffee with Vice-Chancellor,” held at the VC’s office on Tuesday, brought together ten students from Miranda House for an unusually direct and informal exchange. For a role often criticised as distant and inaccessible, Singh’s approach marked a notable shift, literally pulling up a chair to listen.

Over cups of coffee, discussions ranged from Artificial Intelligence to the purpose of education. On AI, Singh advised, “Make AI your assistant, not your master,” encouraging students to embrace technology without fear and highlighting India’s rapid digital transformation through systems such as UPI.

Beyond technology, the session took on a deeper tone. On Value Addition Courses (VACs) and Skill Enhancement Courses (SECs), Singh emphasised that education is not merely about degrees, but about shaping responsible, value-driven individuals. “The goal is to become good human beings, underscoring the role of education in instilling both ethics and a sense of purpose,” he said.