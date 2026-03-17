Delhi's Barapullah Phase III gets go ahead

NEW DELHI: To reduce traffic congestion in the Capital, the Delhi Cabinet-led by CM Rekha Gupta has approved two key infrastructure projects—the Barapullah Phase-III elevated corridor and a six-lane elevated corridor with underpasses on the MB Road.
The CM said the projects will bring relief to millions of commuters and help make Delhi’s road network more modern and efficient. She added that these initiatives are important steps toward building a ‘Viksit Delhi’ and will contribute to realising the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat.’
The government has cleared a revised cost of `1,635.03 crore for the construction of the Barapullah Phase-III elevated road over the Barapullah drain, connecting Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar. This project is an extension of the existing Barapullah elevated corridor. Once completed, it will provide direct, signal-free connectivity from Mayur Vihar in East Delhi to AIIMS in South Delhi.
The project will significantly reduce travel time for the lakhs of commuters who travel daily between East and South Delhi. It is also expected to ease congestion around Sarai Kale Khan, Ring Road, the DND Flyway and NH-24. The government has set a target of completing the project by June 30 this year.
Gupta said the government has taken a note of the unnecessary delays that occurred during the tenure of the previous administration. She announced that the matter has been referred to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) for a detailed investigation to determine why the project was delayed and who was responsible for it. The current government, she said, is moving ahead with the project with clear financial planning.
The CM also announced that the Cabinet has approved another major project — a six-lane elevated road along with underpasses on the MB Road, stretching from Saket G-Block to Pul Prahladpur. The project is estimated to cost Rs 1,471.14 crore and will be executed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The project will be implemented in two phases.
In the first phase, a double-decker integrated structure will be built between Saket G-Block and Sangam Vihar. This will include a six-lane elevated flyover, a six-lane underpass at Saket G-Block, an elevated ramp connecting the BRT corridor to the flyover and a two-lane underpass linking MB Road with the BRT corridor.
In the second phase, a 2.48-km, six-lane elevated flyover will be constructed from Maa Anandmayee Marg to Pul Prahladpur. This flyover will be built above the Delhi Metro tunnel. Once the project is completed, traffic movement between Saket, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, Sangam Vihar and Pul Prahladpur will become smoother.