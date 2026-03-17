Delhi's Rohini and Badli to face water distribution disruptions

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board on Monday announced that water supply will remain unavailable in several areas of Rohini, Rithala and Badli Assembly Constituencies from 10 am of March 17 to 10 am till March 18.

According to the water board, the supply will be disrupted due to damage in the water pipeline originating from the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant (WTP). As a result, the supply to many key areas, including Rohini’s sectors 15, 18 & 19, Badli industrial area phases 1, 2 & 3, Suraj park and Raja Vihar, will be affected.

Apart from that, areas like Rohini sectors 1 & 17, the Sardar Colony, Amar Jyoti Colony and adjoining areas in Rithala will also face disruptions.

Other areas set to be affected include Samaypur, Shivpuri, Teacher Colony as well as Badli village and adjoining areas.

The jal board has advised residents to store sufficient quantities of water in advance as per their requirements.