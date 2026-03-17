GRAP curbs revoked as air quality improves after light rain in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday revoked stage one measures in Delhi-NCR under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) following an improvement in air quality.

Owing to favourable meteorological conditions, the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 119 on Monday, according to the CAQM.

“Further, the forecast by IMD and IITM indicates that AQI is likely to remain in the moderate category in the coming days,” an official said.

GRAP-1 restrictions have been in force under an order issued on October 14 last year.

Delhi breathed easier on Monday after 157 days, as the city’s air quality improved to 119 in the ‘moderate’ category, while the city recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius. The 24-hour average AQI stood at 119, the lowest recorded since October 9, 2025.

At 9 am on Monday, the AQI stood at 97 in the ‘satisfactory’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board. The improvement came after the city experienced light rain on Sunday.