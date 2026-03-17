Kejriwal, Sisodia get time from Delhi HC to file reply on CBI plea challenging bail

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday granted time to Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and others to respond to a CBI plea challenging their discharge in a corruption case related to the alleged liquor policy scam.

At the beginning of the hearing, Justice Sharma asked if the respondents were seeking time to file replies. To this, the counsel appearing for Kejriwal informed the judge that he has filed a petition before the Supreme Court challenging the high court’s order to stay the trial court’s remarks against the CBI official. The counsel then requested time.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, meanwhile, told the court, “They (accused) make allegations and run away. Such litigants can’t be encouraged.”

The judge, however, adjourned the matter for April 6, saying that the replies must be filed by then. Kejriwal has reportedly also filed a petition before the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of the case before the High Court to another judge.