NIA takes seven foreigners into custody over alleged terror-related activities

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken seven foreigners, including Ukrainians and a US national, into custody for 11 days for questioning in connection with illegally entering the country and allegedly carrying out terror-related activities in northeastern states, an official said Monday.

A city court remanded the seven foreigners to 11 days of NIA custody till March 27. The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom. They were produced before the NIA court. Three Ukrainians were reportedly arrested from Delhi, three from Lucknow and one US citizen from Kolkata.

Special public prosecutor (SPP) Atul Tyagi alongwith Amit Rohila and others, appeared for the NIA, which had sought 15 days’ custody to investigate. It is alleged that the accused had come to India on visas and then entered Mizoram, which is a protected area. Thereafter, they entered Myanmar and contacted ethnic war groups.

The NIA has alleged that they were trained in Myanmar and were also training ethnic war groups. These groups are associated with insurgent organisations in India. It is further alleged that they brought a large consignment of drones from Europe.