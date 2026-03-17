Three teens nabbed for raping 7-year-old girl in south Delhi

NEW DELHI: Three boys aged 12 to 13 years have been apprehended for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in southeast Delhi’s Okhla Industrial Area, an officer said on Monday.

The incident came to light after a PCR call was received regarding the alleged rape of a minor, he said.

The girl, accompanied by her mother, was later brought to the police station while the three suspects were also brought in for questioning. In view of the sensitive nature of the case, a woman officer was associated with the inquiry, a senior police officer said.

The girl was subsequently taken to AIIMS for a medical examination along with her mother and a woman constable. Doctors recorded a history of sexual assault allegedly committed by the three juveniles between 12 and 13 years of age, he said. Police said all three minors are residents of the Okhla area and come from economically weaker backgrounds.