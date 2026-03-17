Transgender passengers can avail free bus ride

NEW DELHI: The cabinet on Monday okayed a proposal to include transgenders in the free bus travel scheme on all routes operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and buses run by the Transport Department.

With this decision, eligible transgenders will be able to avail free travel in DTC and cluster buses, on the same pattern as the existing free travel facility provided to women passengers.

After the cabinet decision, CM Rekha Gupta said the decision aims to ensure that members of the transgender community can travel safely and conveniently across the city.

According to a statement issued from the chief minister’s office, the free travel for women in public transport buses through the pink ticket will continue for three months, and they were urged not to worry or rush for having ‘Pink Saheli’ cards.

Under the Delhi government scheme, women can travel in DTC and cluster buses with pink tickets. The government is replacing the ticket system by issuing pink cards.

In a post on ‘X’, Gupta said women need not worry as the ticket system for free travel will continue for the next three months and the cards will also be accepted on the buses.