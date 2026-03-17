Transgender passengers can avail free bus ride

NEW DELHI: The cabinet on Monday okayed a proposal to include transgenders in the free bus travel scheme on all routes operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and buses run by the Transport Department.
With this decision, eligible transgenders will be able to avail free travel in DTC and cluster buses, on the same pattern as the existing free travel facility provided to women passengers.
After the cabinet decision, CM Rekha Gupta said the decision aims to ensure that members of the transgender community can travel safely and conveniently across the city.
According to a statement issued from the chief minister’s office, the free travel for women in public transport buses through the pink ticket will continue for three months, and they were urged not to worry or rush for having ‘Pink Saheli’ cards.
Under the Delhi government scheme, women can travel in DTC and cluster buses with pink tickets. The government is replacing the ticket system by issuing pink cards.
In a post on ‘X’, Gupta said women need not worry as the ticket system for free travel will continue for the next three months and the cards will also be accepted on the buses.
She said that the women can visit the centres set up for issuing the pink smart cards according to their convenience. “The government, if need be, will increase the number of centres for facilitating the women,” the CM said.
The Delhi government has set up 50 authorised centres across the city to facilitate the issuance of the Pink Saheli smart cards. Long queues were seen at some of these centres set up at the offices of the district magistrates and sub-divisional magistrates along with select DTC premises.
The Pink National Common Mobility Card was launched recently by President Droupadi Murmu. Eligible women residents of Delhi can obtain the Pink Saheli Smart Cards free of cost from the designated counters.