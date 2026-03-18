AI plans special plane to bring NY-Delhi flight passengers from Ireland

NEW DELHI: The ordeal is set to continue for the 232 passengers and eight crew members currently in Ireland after their New York–Delhi flight was diverted there on Tuesday. As technical issues in flight AI 102 are still being rectified, Air India plans to send a special flight from India or Zurich to Ireland on Wednesday to bring them back, sources said.

The special flight was scheduled to reach Shannon International Airport by afternoon, and the passengers are expected to reach Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport by Wednesday night.

The flight was originally scheduled to arrive at Terminal 3 at 7.30 pm on Monday after a journey of 15 hours and 40 minutes from New York. When it finally reaches IGIA by Wednesday night, the delay would be nearly 50 hours. Air India has not provided exact arrival or departure timings for the special flight, sources said.