Kids’ well-being shared responsibility: Murmu at Akshaya Patra event

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday emphasised importance of school nutrition in improving educational outcomes, while lauding the Akshaya Patra Foundation for serving five billion meals to support school education in India.

Speaking at a commemorative event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, Murmu said the milestone reflects role of nutrition in achieving broader educational goals. Referring to theme of the event, she said a “well-nourished and well-educated society” is central to India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The president emphasised that ensuring children’s well-being is a shared responsibility. “A safe and bright future for our children is not solely the responsibility of the government but a shared responsibility of us all,” she said, calling for coordinated efforts across stakeholders to ensure access to education, nutrition, healthcare and a safe environment.

She described education as a key driver of opportunity and empowerment, adding that the process begins when children enter school. She also noted the role of school meal programmes in addressing malnutrition and encouraging attendance.