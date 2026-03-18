Kids’ well-being shared responsibility: Murmu at Akshaya Patra event

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday emphasised importance of school nutrition in improving educational outcomes, while lauding the Akshaya Patra Foundation for serving five billion meals to support school education in India.
Speaking at a commemorative event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, Murmu said the milestone reflects role of nutrition in achieving broader educational goals. Referring to theme of the event, she said a “well-nourished and well-educated society” is central to India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.
The president emphasised that ensuring children’s well-being is a shared responsibility. “A safe and bright future for our children is not solely the responsibility of the government but a shared responsibility of us all,” she said, calling for coordinated efforts across stakeholders to ensure access to education, nutrition, healthcare and a safe environment.
She described education as a key driver of opportunity and empowerment, adding that the process begins when children enter school. She also noted the role of school meal programmes in addressing malnutrition and encouraging attendance.
Referring to the centre’s flagship midday meal scheme, PM POSHAN, she said the programme has acted as an incentive for enrolment and retention in schools. She added that the foundation is advancing the goals of ‘Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan’, which aims to provide quality education to all children by 2030.
Murmu said nutrition interventions should be viewed as long-term investments. “The nutritious food they receive today is an investment in our nation’s human capital,” she said, linking it to India’s future workforce and development trajectory. The foundation has been implementing mid-day meal programmes for 25 years.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan commended the organisation’s role as an implementing partner of the PM POSHAN scheme and said that Viksit Bharat by 2047 would only be possible if every child is well-fed and stays in school. The foundation’s founders, Madhu Pandit Dasa and Chanchalapathi Dasa, were also present.