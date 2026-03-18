Man held for illegal LPG sale in Jamia Nagar, 62 cylinders seized

NEW DELHI: A man was arrested for allegedly selling LPG cylinders illegally in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar area. A total of 62 cylinders were recovered from him, police said on Tuesday.

“The accused has been identified as Shahnawaz, a resident of Jamia Nagar. About two months ago, he came in contact with Mukesh and started selling LPG cylinders illegally in Jamia Nagar to earn huge profits,” a police official said.

According to police, they were patrolling on Monday and reached Gali No. 39, Yamuna Pusta, Jamia Nagar. During patrolling, police saw a person standing near a vehicle loaded with cylinders, which was being used for selling cylinders in the area. “On suspicion, the police stopped the person and enquired about his licence/authority for selling LPG cylinders,” an officer said.

“The person failed to produce any valid licence or authority and disclosed that he did not possess any such permission. On checking the vehicle, a total of 62 LPG cylinders were recovered, out of which 48 were filled cylinders and 14 were used cylinders,” DCP (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

During preliminary enquiry, the accused revealed that he was selling LPG cylinders to local residents without issuing any receipts to earn higher profits. He also disclosed that he was working in connivance with another person, identified as Mukesh, who arranged the cylinders, official further said.