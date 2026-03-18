Man held for illegal LPG sale in Jamia Nagar, 62 cylinders seized

NEW DELHI: A man was arrested for allegedly selling LPG cylinders illegally in southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar area. A total of 62 cylinders were recovered from him, police said on Tuesday.
“The accused has been identified as Shahnawaz, a resident of Jamia Nagar. About two months ago, he came in contact with Mukesh and started selling LPG cylinders illegally in Jamia Nagar to earn huge profits,” a police official said.
According to police, they were patrolling on Monday and reached Gali No. 39, Yamuna Pusta, Jamia Nagar. During patrolling, police saw a person standing near a vehicle loaded with cylinders, which was being used for selling cylinders in the area. “On suspicion, the police stopped the person and enquired about his licence/authority for selling LPG cylinders,” an officer said.
“The person failed to produce any valid licence or authority and disclosed that he did not possess any such permission. On checking the vehicle, a total of 62 LPG cylinders were recovered, out of which 48 were filled cylinders and 14 were used cylinders,” DCP (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.
During preliminary enquiry, the accused revealed that he was selling LPG cylinders to local residents without issuing any receipts to earn higher profits. He also disclosed that he was working in connivance with another person, identified as Mukesh, who arranged the cylinders, official further said.
A case under Sections 7 of the Essential Commodities Act and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Jamia Nagar police station, and the accused was arrested.
“During questioning, the accused said that the cylinders were arranged by his associate Mukesh from near a gas agency in Meerut, UP. The cylinders were allegedly loaded into the vehicle at a secluded location near the gas agency before being transported to Delhi for illegal sale,” the official said.
The accused further disclosed that one day prior to the incident, he had brought about 70 cylinders from UP through Mukesh and sold them at exorbitant prices in the Jamia Nagar area. Efforts are being made to apprehend Mukesh, and further investigation is underway, the DCP said.
Earlier on Monday, police had busted an illegal LPG cylinder hoarding racket and recovered 610 cylinders from a godown in Mundka. Inquiry revealed a significant discrepancy in stock records. As per company officials, the distributor’s stock of commercial cylinders was expected to be nil as of March 10, whereas 133 filled commercial cylinders were found there.
Sold without receipts
The accused revealed that he was selling LPG cylinders to local residents without issuing any receipts to earn profits and was working with an associate, Mukesh.