‘Shirtless protest’ case: Court seeks police reply on IYC leader’s anticipatory bail plea

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday directed the police to file its response on Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national general secretary Vikas Chikara’s anticipatory bail application in connection with the “shirtless” protest case at the AI Summit.

The judge directed police to file their response by March 20, i.e the next hearing date.

Chikara had approached the court, claiming that the Delhi Police had accused him of criminal conspiracy in the matter and issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him.

The court had earlier granted interim protection from arrest to Umesh Chandra Padala, the designer of the t-shirts used by IYC members at the India AI Impact Summit.