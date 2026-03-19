Closure notices issued to 93 industrial units in Delhi for operating sans permit

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has issued closure notices to 93 industrial units in the Hyderpur Redevelopment Area after inspections and verifications revealed operations without the requisite permissions.

The Delhi government said that the enforcement drive has been intensified, with DPCC teams proactively identifying and acting against non-compliant and polluting industries. Units operating in violation of the air-pollution norms or found operating without taking permission will face strict penalties and stand to be sealed, ensuring no leniency for environmental offenders.

“The Delhi government is ensuring 100% compliance to protect the city’s air,” minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, said highlighting the zero tolerance against polluting industries.

The DPCC inspection teams are conducting round-the-clock surveys to monitor compliance, focusing specifically on industries flouting emission standards and operating permissions. This systematic approach prevents unauthorised units from contributing to hazardous air quality levels.

“The government is working on all fronts through technology, enforcement and policy to keep air pollution in check, prioritising source-level interventions,” Sirsa added.

“Our teams are continuously identifying illegal and unauthorised industrial units. All such operations are liable for immediate action. These measures align with broader efforts to dismantle pollution hotspots, fostering a cleaner urban environment without compromising economic activity,” the minister further said. Officials urged residents to support the initiatives.