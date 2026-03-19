CM Rekha Gupta: Govt aims to ensure Budget addresses needs of every section of society

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Wednesday hosted a ‘Samvad’ (dialogue) programme at the Delhi Secretariat in an effort to make Delhi’s Budget 2026 people-centric and practical. The interaction brought together working women, teachers, sportspersons and students, who shared their experiences, expectations and suggestions directly with the Chief Minister.

Gupta listened to each participant, and assured them that their suggestions would be reflected in the upcoming budget. She emphasised that public participation is the strongest pillar of a ‘Viksit Delhi’, and the government aims to ensure that the budget addresses the needs of every section of society.

Participants proposed extending the Mid-Day Meal scheme up to Class 12 to ensure continued nutritional support. Students also called for structured sports training in schools, improved academic and sports infrastructure, and increased industry exposure to better understand real-world work environments.

Highlighting higher education concerns, they stressed the need for new hostels in view of rising student numbers and suggested dedicated career counselling sessions and improved access to competitive exam resources in libraries.