CM Rekha Gupta: Govt aims to ensure Budget addresses needs of every section of society

NEW DELHI: CM Rekha Gupta on Wednesday hosted a ‘Samvad’ (dialogue) programme at the Delhi Secretariat in an effort to make Delhi’s Budget 2026 people-centric and practical. The interaction brought together working women, teachers, sportspersons and students, who shared their experiences, expectations and suggestions directly with the Chief Minister.
Gupta listened to each participant, and assured them that their suggestions would be reflected in the upcoming budget. She emphasised that public participation is the strongest pillar of a ‘Viksit Delhi’, and the government aims to ensure that the budget addresses the needs of every section of society.
Participants proposed extending the Mid-Day Meal scheme up to Class 12 to ensure continued nutritional support. Students also called for structured sports training in schools, improved academic and sports infrastructure, and increased industry exposure to better understand real-world work environments.
Highlighting higher education concerns, they stressed the need for new hostels in view of rising student numbers and suggested dedicated career counselling sessions and improved access to competitive exam resources in libraries.
Teachers and working women raised concerns related to daily life and workplaces, including the need for proper playgrounds in schools and residential areas, and safer commuting options through the construction of foot overbridges and underpasses. Working women suggested setting up creche facilities in schools. Teachers called for AI-based training programmes to upgrade skills, addressing teacher shortages and organising educational exposure visits.
Participants from the sports sector proposed making sports mandatory in schools, establishing residential sports academies and building better training infrastructure. They also recommended rationalising stadium usage fees, appointing permanent coaches—especially women—and setting up rehabilitation centres for athletes.
The CM said the government aims to present a budget reflecting the needs of all sections. “This budget will not just be a financial document, but a roadmap to improve the lives of Delhi’s people,” she said.