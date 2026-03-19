Delhi government clears pending EV subsidies

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has initiated the process of disbursing long-pending electric vehicle (EV) purchase subsidies under the Delhi EV Policy, officials said. The Transport Department has started releasing incentives to 3,948 verified beneficiaries from companies and firms whose documentation and eligibility checks have been completed. The total subsidy amount to be disbursed among them is approximately Rs 7.95 crore, officials added.

As per data available on the Delhi EV Incentive Portal, a total of 22,733 EV subsidy claims were pending. After de-duplication and Aadhaar validation of beneficiary records, 16,892 individual buyer cases were pushed to the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) platform for Aadhaar-based Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

Out of these, 12,877 individual beneficiaries have completed Aadhaar seeding, making them eligible for subsidy disbursement amounting to Rs 24.04 crore. The remaining 4,015 cases (approximately Rs 7.25 crore) have been re-uploaded on the PFMS platform and are currently undergoing Aadhaar verification.

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the previous government failed to give adequate priority to electric mobility and pollution reduction, resulting in delays in the disbursement of incentives meant for EV buyers.

He said the present government has taken the matter seriously and initiated concrete steps to release the pending subsidies in a transparent and time-bound manner.