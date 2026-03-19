Delhi HC seeks government response on plea raising concern over indiscriminate tree felling

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the government’s response on a petition raising concerns regarding the “indiscriminate felling of trees” in Delhi, noting that it was conscious of the problems caused by the practice.

The PIL alleged that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Delhi government in 2025 have become an instrument for tree destruction in the national capital. “They have converted a tree protection law into a tree destruction license,” it claimed.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia issued notices to the Forest Department of Delhi, Commissioner of Police, MCD, DDA, NDMC, CPWD, and Delhi Cantonment Board, directing them to file their responses within four weeks. The next date of hearing is scheduled for July 8.

The bench also directed the Forest Department to disclose the status of pending complaints in its counter affidavit. “Counter affidavit shall also explain as to how clause 2 of the SOP runs contrary to the 2023 judgment of this court,” the bench said.

During the hearing, the petitioner highlighted that the SOP for tending and pruning trees allows general tending and light pruning of branches under 15.7 centimeters girth without requiring permission from a Tree Officer. “We are living in a time when AQI is reaching hazardous levels, still they are cutting,” the PIL added. The petitioner also submitted photographs to substantiate these claims.