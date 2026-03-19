The Point of Return

Rahman’s work is part of Sri Lankan curator Thinal Sajeewa’s exhibition ‘as needed’. Sajeewa notes that many members of the Malay community live in close-knit neighbourhoods alongside Sinhalese and Tamils in rapidly changing Colombo, leading to increased linguistic and cultural intermingling. As a result, Malay is no longer consistently spoken within these communities, with newer generations increasingly adopting Sinhala and Tamil. This shift has led to a significant decline in the use of the Malay language, with some individuals losing touch with it entirely.

On ordinary lives

Curator Anna Sireiliu Charenamei’s exhibition, 'A Place Is Made But Do We Get It?' turns its gaze toward Delhi’s Humayunpur, reflecting upon the histories of displacement of North-Eastern communities who moved to the area, particularly in the aftermath of the 2023 Manipur violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zomi-Hmar groups. “When people from the Northeast first started coming to Delhi, spaces like Humayunpur became important because they felt safer,” she notes. Charenamei further adds that Humayunpur also allows for coexistence between communities, as there is "little space or time for sectarian politics while trying to survive in the city".

Through photographs, films, and drawings, the exhibition captures the everyday lives of its residents. Works by photographers such as Menty Jamir and Bellona Yumnam show Humayunpur in daylight — an intentional departure from its more familiar night-time image, revealing the hum of daily life, and the determination of those who inhabit it.

Complementing these are oil pastel sketches by Felix Chungkham, including one of a displaced woman running a small snack shop, drawn in bright blue tones as she works intently within a cramped kitchen. As a note by the artist, accompanying the sketches reflects: “What happens in all this politics of identity, culture, ideology? What happens when people interact as persons and not just be? What happens when these labels are not merely labels but part of being?”