The Doers of Dastangoi

The power of spoken stories

The tradition is also being carried forward by performers who have come to it through theatre and other disciplines. Diksha Tiwari, an alumnus of the National School of Drama, has been learning Dastangoi for around eight to nine years, under Agha. Her interest grew from a desire to explore storytelling as a performance form that relies less on physical movement and more on voice and language.

“In theatre and other media, we are used to using broad gestures and physical postures when acting. But when you are bound to sit in one place without moving, and you are challenged to convince or entertain the audience purely through storytelling, you have to achieve more with less,” she explains.

Another challenge, she points out, is to hold an audience’s attention for 30 minutes, 45 minutes or even an hour through narration alone.

Tiwari believes the appeal of live storytelling lies in the experience. “You can record anything, but witnessing it right before your eyes has an entirely different charm,” she says. She also sees Dastangoi as an extension of the storytelling traditions many people grow up with. Recalling how grandparents once told children bedtime stories, she adds, “Dastangoi is simply an extended, evolved version of that tradition.”

Finding new ways

The flexibility of the form has also encouraged theatre practitioners to experiment with its presentation. Kuljeet Singh, actor and creative director of Atelier Theatre — who has also worked in films such as Margarita with a Straw (2015) and Sardar Udham (2021) — began exploring Dastangoi during the Covid-19 pandemic, when his theatre group was looking for ways to continue working together while people were confined to their homes. He subsequently attended a workshop on the storytelling form.

Some of the group’s popular productions now include Dastan-e-Guru Nanak and Haman Hai Ishq Mastana (a performance exploring the life of Kabir Das).

Language is an area where the group has experimented extensively. Its performances use contemporary Hindi, Urdu, English and Punjabi, with scripts translated into English for international audiences. According to Singh, incorporating these changes into the performance makes it “accessible” to a wider audience and “encourages people to learn new languages”. For him, these adaptations allow audiences to engage with figures and traditions they may not otherwise encounter.

Agha believes that preserving Dastangoi also means supporting the artists who keep it alive. Tiwari sees it as a practice that demands patience and sustained effort, while Singh views it as an accessible way of exploring indigenous storytelling traditions.